HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Alexandria, Anderson Prep, Liberty Christian at Randolph Southern, 8 a.m.
Lapel at Maconaquah, 8:30 p.m.
Anderson, Daleville, Pendleton Heights at Indiana Wesleyan, 9 a.m.
Frankton, Madison-Grant, Shenandoah, Elwood at Blackford, 10 a.m.
Golf (Girls)
HHC Championship at Delta, 9 a.m.
Lapel at Harbour Trees Golf Club, 11 a.m.
Madison-Grant at Grant 4
Madison County Volleyball Tournament
at Elwood
Liberty Christian vs. Elwood, 9 a.m.
Lapel vs. LCS-Elwood winner, 10:15 a.m.
Madison-Grant vs. Anderson Prep, 10:15 a.m.
Pendleton Heights vs. Alexandria, 11:15 a.m.
Frankton vs. Anderson, 11:15 a.m.
Semifinals, 12:15 p.m.
Final, 1:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Westfield Invitational, 9 a.m.
Centerville at Liberty Christian, 12:30 p.m.
Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Fort Wayne North Side at Lapel, 10 a.m.
Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 1:30 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Blackhawk Christian, Bluffton, Northwestern at Madison-Grant, 9 a.m.
Anderson, Richmond at Muncie Central, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Cross Country (Men/Women)
Anderson at Hanover Invitational, 10 a.m.
Football
DePauw at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men)
Alma at Anderson, 3 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
Wilmington at Anderson, 12:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson at Mount Mary, 11 a.m.
Anderson vs. Finlandia at Milwaukee, 1:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
MLB – San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:15 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:35 p.m.
NCAA Football – Western Michigan at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Marshall at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Purdue, 4 p.m.; Taylor at Butler, 6 p.m.; Idaho at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
USL – Birmingham Legion FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 4:07 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 3:05 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 12:35 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.