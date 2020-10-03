HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
CIC championship at Indiana Wesleyan, 9 a.m.
MEC championship at Eastern Hancock, 10 a.m.
HHC championship at Shelbyville, 10:45 a.m.
NCC championship at Indiana Wesleyan, 11 a.m.
Lapel at Terre Haute Nike Valley Twilight, 6:15 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
State finals at Prairie View, 8:30 a.m.
Volleyball
Henry County tourney at Blue River Valley, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
USL -- Indy Eleven at St. Louis FC, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
No events scheduled
