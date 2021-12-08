HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Cambridge City Lincoln at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Tipton vs. Elwood at Hoosiers Gym, 6 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Union, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Muncie Burris at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Tri-Central, 6 p.m.
Shenandoah at Wes-Del, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Anderson, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Women)
Kalamazoo at Anderson, 7 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA -- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at IUPUI, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Fairfield at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NBA – Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Denver at Butler, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Eastern Illinois at Butler, 4 p.m.; Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Utah State at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
