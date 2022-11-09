HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Fishers at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA – Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Chicago State at Butler, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Radford at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.; Bethune-Cookman at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Marshall at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Austin Peay at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – UMass-Lowell at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.
NBA – Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Indiana at Ohio State, noon; Notre Dame vs. Navy at Baltimore, noon; Purdue at Illinois, noon; Butler at Drake, 2 p.m.; Indiana State at Western Illinois, 2 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Indiana State, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – California vs. Notre Dame at St. Louis, 4 p.m.