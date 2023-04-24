coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Tipton at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Muncie Burris, 5:30 p.m.
Daleville at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Marion at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.
Sheridan at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Alexandria at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.
Anderson at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Daleville at Wes-Del, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Tri at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Tri-Central at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Hagerstown, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 5 p.m.
Eastern at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Mount Vernon at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Northeastern, 5 p.m.
Track & Field (Boys/Girls)
Daleville, Elwood at Cowan, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Golf (Men)
Earlham Spring Invitational
Softball
Anderson at Adrian (DH), 3 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB – Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday
ECHL Playoffs – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, Game 3, 7:05 p.m.
International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday
International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
MLB – Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.
USL – Indy Eleven at Columbus Crew SC
Thursday
ECHL Playoffs – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, Game 4, 7:05 p.m.
International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 a.m.
MLB – San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.