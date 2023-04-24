LOGO19 Coming Up

coming up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Tipton at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Muncie Burris, 5:30 p.m.

Daleville at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Marion at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.

Sheridan at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Alexandria at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.

Anderson at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Daleville at Wes-Del, 4:30 p.m.

Elwood at Mississinewa, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Tri at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Tri-Central at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Hagerstown, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Pendleton Heights at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Anderson at Arsenal Tech, 5 p.m.

Eastern at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Mount Vernon at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Northeastern, 5 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys/Girls)

Daleville, Elwood at Cowan, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Golf (Men)

Earlham Spring Invitational

Softball

Anderson at Adrian (DH), 3 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB – Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday

ECHL Playoffs – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, Game 3, 7:05 p.m.

International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday

International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

MLB – Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

USL – Indy Eleven at Columbus Crew SC

Thursday

ECHL Playoffs – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, Game 4, 7:05 p.m.

International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 a.m.

MLB – San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 3:45 p.m.; Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

