HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson at Carmel, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel at Northeastern tournament, 6 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Grant 4 at Eastbrook, 10 a.m.
Seeger, Sheridan, Tri-Central at Alexandria Invitational, 10 a.m.
Elwood at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Alexandria, Lapel at ECIC Tournament (Jay County), 9 a.m.
Frankton Invitational, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
ECHL – Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Chicago State at Ball State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Xavier, 1 p.m.
Thursday
NBA – Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Florida A&M at Purdue, 5 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Evansville at Indiana State, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana at Michigan State, 3 p.m.; Missouri State at Indiana State, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 6 p.m.; Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Notre Dame vs. South Carolina at Jacksonville, Florida, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Miami (Florida) at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Chicago State at Ball State, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 7:30 p.m.
NBA – Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, 3 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Illinois at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Butler at Seton Hall, 4 p.m.