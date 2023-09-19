HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Grant 4 at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.
Madison County Championship at Pendleton, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Anderson Prep at Eastern, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Muncie Burris at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Blackford at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Elwood at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Blackford at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Alexandria at Marion, 7 p.m.
Anderson at Liberty Christian, 7 p.m.
New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
International League – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
MLB – Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB – Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Washington Nationals, 1:05 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
International League – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball – Xavier at Butler, 6 p.m.; Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.
USL Championship – Indy Eleven at Phoenix Rising FC, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball – Central Michigan at Ball State, 6 p.m.
International League – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
Friday
MLB – Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m.
NCAA Volleyball – Central Michigan at Ball State, 6 p.m.; Creighton at Butler, 6 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Belmont, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Wisconsin at Purdue, 7 p.m.
International League – Rochester Red Wings at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.