HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
No events scheduled
Thursday
NBA -- Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Minnesota at Purdue, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Tennessee vs. Indiana at Jacksonville, Fla., 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Toledo at Ball State, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Fort Wayne Komets at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Creighton at Butler, noon; Indiana at Maryland, noon; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Kent State at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Butler at Xavier, 2 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
