HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Frankton, Lapel, Liberty Christian, Madison-Grant, Pendleton Heights at Marion Invitational, 8:30 a.m.

Anderson Prep at Union City, 11 a.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Yorktown vs. Liberty Christian at Carroll Stadium, 2 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Richmond Invitational, 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Pendleton Heights at North Central Invitational, 9 a.m.

Liberty Christian Invitational, 10 a.m.

University at Anderson Prep, 10 a.m.

Daleville at Fort Wayne League of Legends tournament, 11 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Cross Country (Men/Women)

Anderson at Grizzly Invitational in Shelbyville, 10 a.m.

Golf (Women)

Anderson at Stateline Shootout in Harrison, Ohio

Soccer (Men)

Emory & Henry at Anderson, 2 p.m.

Soccer (Women)

St. Mary of the Woods at Anderson, noon

Tennis (Men/Women)

Anderson vs. Oakland City at Owensboro, Kentucky, noon

Anderson at Kentucky Wesleyan, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson at DePauw, 11 a.m.

Defiance vs. Anderson at Greencastle, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Indiana Hoosiers at Iowa Hawkeyes, 3:30 p.m.; Oregon State Beavers at Purdue Boilermakers, 7 p.m.; Butler Bulldogs at Illinois State Redbirds, 7:30 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

USL -- Atlanta United 2 at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

WNBA -- Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Florida State Seminoles, 7:30 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m.

WNBA -- Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:30 p.m.

