HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Frankton, Lapel, Liberty Christian, Madison-Grant, Pendleton Heights at Marion Invitational, 8:30 a.m.
Anderson Prep at Union City, 11 a.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Yorktown vs. Liberty Christian at Carroll Stadium, 2 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Richmond Invitational, 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Pendleton Heights at North Central Invitational, 9 a.m.
Liberty Christian Invitational, 10 a.m.
University at Anderson Prep, 10 a.m.
Daleville at Fort Wayne League of Legends tournament, 11 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Cross Country (Men/Women)
Anderson at Grizzly Invitational in Shelbyville, 10 a.m.
Golf (Women)
Anderson at Stateline Shootout in Harrison, Ohio
Soccer (Men)
Emory & Henry at Anderson, 2 p.m.
Soccer (Women)
St. Mary of the Woods at Anderson, noon
Tennis (Men/Women)
Anderson vs. Oakland City at Owensboro, Kentucky, noon
Anderson at Kentucky Wesleyan, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson at DePauw, 11 a.m.
Defiance vs. Anderson at Greencastle, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Indiana Hoosiers at Iowa Hawkeyes, 3:30 p.m.; Oregon State Beavers at Purdue Boilermakers, 7 p.m.; Butler Bulldogs at Illinois State Redbirds, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL -- Atlanta United 2 at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
WNBA -- Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Florida State Seminoles, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m.
WNBA -- Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Oakland Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:30 p.m.
