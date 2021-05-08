HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Frankton at South Adams tourney, 9:30 a.m.
Delta, Mississinewa at Lapel, 10 a.m.
Wes-Del at Elwood, 10 a.m.
Daleville at Indiana Baseball Hall of Fame (Jasper), 11 a.m.
Wabash at Shenandoah (DH), 11 a.m.
Lafayette Jeff, Muncie Central at Anderson, 2 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Madison County tournament at Meadowbrook, 8 a.m.
Shenandoah at Delta Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
Softball
Henry County tourney at Tri, 10 a.m.
Lapel at Eastern Hancock (DH), 10 a.m.
Lady Panther Classic at Elwood, 11 a.m.
Lafayette Jeff at Anderson, 11 a.m.
Daleville vs. Wapahani, noon
Bethesda Christian at Liberty Christian, 1 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Alexandria at Jasper Smash Cancer Invitational, 8 a.m.
Anderson at NCC Championship, 9 a.m.
Henry County championship at Blue River Valley, 9 a.m.
Track & Field
PAAC Championships at Ball State, 10 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Transylvania at Anderson (DH), 1 p.m.
Softball
Anderson at Transylvania (DH), 1 p.m.
Tennis (Men)
Anderson vs. Hanover at Nicholasville, Kentucky, 4 p.m.
Tennis (Women)
Anderson vs. Rose-Hulman at Nicholasville, Kentucky, 12:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
MLB -- Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m.
NBA -- Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 2:08 p.m.
WNBA Preseason -- Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NBA -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA Preseason -- Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 4:30 p.m.
