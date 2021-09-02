LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Daleville, Elwood, Lapel, Shenandoah at Hamilton Heights Invitational, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Girls)

Wapahani, Wes-Del at Daleville, 4:15 p.m.

Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Elwood at Marion, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Delta, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Muncie Burris at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Anderson at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Rushville, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson Prep at Muncie Burris, 6 p.m.

Daleville at Frankton, 6 p.m.

Lapel at Tri-Central, 6 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Indiana Math & Science, 6 p.m.

Shenandoah at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.

Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Western Illinois Leathernecks at Ball State Cardinals, 7 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Indiana Hoosiers at Iowa Hawkeyes, 3:30 p.m.; Oregon State Beavers at Purdue Boilermakers, 7 p.m.; Butler Bulldogs at Illinois State Redbirds, 7:30 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

USL -- Atlanta United 2 at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

WNBA -- Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Florida State Seminoles, 7:30 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

