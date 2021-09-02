HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Daleville, Elwood, Lapel, Shenandoah at Hamilton Heights Invitational, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Girls)
Wapahani, Wes-Del at Daleville, 4:15 p.m.
Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood at Marion, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Delta, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Muncie Burris at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Anderson at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Rushville, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson Prep at Muncie Burris, 6 p.m.
Daleville at Frankton, 6 p.m.
Lapel at Tri-Central, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Indiana Math & Science, 6 p.m.
Shenandoah at Oak Hill, 6 p.m.
Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Western Illinois Leathernecks at Ball State Cardinals, 7 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Indiana Hoosiers at Iowa Hawkeyes, 3:30 p.m.; Oregon State Beavers at Purdue Boilermakers, 7 p.m.; Butler Bulldogs at Illinois State Redbirds, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL -- Atlanta United 2 at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
WNBA -- Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Detroit Tigers at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Florida State Seminoles, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
