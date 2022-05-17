HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.
Liberty Christian at University, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 5 p.m.
Tipton at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Eastbrook, 5:30 p.m.
Lapel at Heritage Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Shenandoah at Yorktown, 4 p.m.
Blue River Valley at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Marion at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton, Knightstown at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Softball
Alexandria at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Oak Hill at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Daleville, 5:30 p.m.
Lutheran at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 5:30 p.m.
Shortridge at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Elwood at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.
Track & Field (Girls)
Sectionals
Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Anderson, APA, Daleville, Lapel, Liberty Christian, Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Northwestern, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, Game 1, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, Game 1, 3:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, Game 2, 7:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
WNBA – Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 a.m.
Friday
MLB – Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.
Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA – Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.