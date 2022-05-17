LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Daleville at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.

Liberty Christian at University, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 5 p.m.

Tipton at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Eastbrook, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Heritage Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Shenandoah at Yorktown, 4 p.m.

Blue River Valley at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Marion at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton, Knightstown at Eastern Hancock, 5 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Softball

Alexandria at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.

Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Oak Hill at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Daleville, 5:30 p.m.

Lutheran at Frankton, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 5:30 p.m.

Shortridge at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Elwood at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Muncie Burris, 5:45 p.m.

Track & Field (Girls)

Sectionals

Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton at Marion, 5:30 p.m.

Anderson, APA, Daleville, Lapel, Liberty Christian, Shenandoah at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Northwestern, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, Game 1, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, Game 1, 3:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Guardians, 6:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, Game 2, 7:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

WNBA – Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 6:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 7:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 a.m.

Friday

MLB – Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.

Triple-A East – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.

