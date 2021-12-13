LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Alexandria at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Fishers, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Manchester at Elwood, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Anderson at Pendleton Heights, 6:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

NBA – Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at North Dakota State, 8 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Illinois-Chicago at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.

Thursday

NBA – Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

