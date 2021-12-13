coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Alexandria at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Fishers, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Manchester at Elwood, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Anderson at Pendleton Heights, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NBA – Golden State Warriors at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at North Dakota State, 8 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Illinois-Chicago at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.
Thursday
NBA – Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
