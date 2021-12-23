HIGH SCHOOLS
Wrestling
Lapel at Jay County tournament, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NBA – Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Friday
No events scheduled
Saturday
NCAA Football – Ball State vs. Georgia State at Montgomery, Alabama, 2:30 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.
