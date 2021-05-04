HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Columbus Christian at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Oak Hill at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Guerin Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 5:30 p.m.
Union at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Anderson at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Daleville at Monroe Central, 4:30 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.
Tri at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood, Taylor at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.
Softball
Anderson at New Castle, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Oak Hill at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Centerville, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Connersville, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Lapel at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Mississinewa at Alexandria, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Frankton, 5 p.m.
Richmond at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Elwood at Crispus Attucks, 5:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Henry County Championship at Knightstown, 4:30 p.m.
Anderson, New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.
Eastbrook, Frankton at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Alexandria, Mississinewa at Oak Hill, 5:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 7:38 p.m.
MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 7:40 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Wednesday
International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 7:38 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
NBA -- Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
Thursday
International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
MLB -- New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.
NBA -- Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.
Friday
International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 8:08 p.m.
MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
