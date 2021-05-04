LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Columbus Christian at Liberty Christian, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Oak Hill at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Guerin Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 5:30 p.m.

Union at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Anderson at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Daleville at Monroe Central, 4:30 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Eastern, 4:30 p.m.

Tri at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Elwood, Taylor at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.

Softball

Anderson at New Castle, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Mississinewa, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Oak Hill at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Centerville, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Connersville, 6 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Lapel at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Mississinewa at Alexandria, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Frankton, 5 p.m.

Richmond at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Elwood at Crispus Attucks, 5:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Henry County Championship at Knightstown, 4:30 p.m.

Anderson, New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 5 p.m.

Eastbrook, Frankton at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Alexandria, Mississinewa at Oak Hill, 5:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 7:38 p.m.

MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 7:40 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Wednesday

International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 7:38 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

NBA -- Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

Thursday

International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 8:08 p.m.

MLB -- New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 1:15 p.m.

NBA -- Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m.

Friday

International League -- Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 8:08 p.m.

MLB -- Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m.; Colorado Rockies at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

