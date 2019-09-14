HIGH SCHOOLS

Cross Country

Alexandria, Anderson Prep, Shenandoah at Randolph Southern Invite, 9 a.m.

Anderson, Daleville, Frankton, Pendleton Heights at Marion Invitational, 9 a.m.

Lapel at Maconaquah Invite, 9 a.m.

Liberty Christian at Blackford Invite, 10 a.m.

Golf

HHC Championships at Shelbyville, 9 a.m.

Grant Four at Arbor Trace, 1 p.m.

Lapel at Noblesville Invite, 1:30 p.m.

Madison County Volleyball Tournament

At Elwood

Anderson vs. Anderson Prep, 9 a.m.

Frankton vs. Liberty Christian, 10:15 a.m.

Madison-Grant vs. Anderson/APA, 10:15 a.m.

Alexandria vs. Lapel, 11:15 a.m.

Pendleton Heights vs. Elwood, 11:15 a.m.

Semifinals, 12:15 p.m.

Finals, 1:30 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Westfield Invite, 9 a.m.

Liberty Christian at Sheridan, 12:30 p.m.

Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 3:30 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.

Tennis

Madison-Grant Invite, 9 a.m.

Anderson, Muncie Central at Richmond, 10 a.m.

Volleyball

Daleville at Monroe Central Invite, 9 a.m.

Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Football

Cincinnati Christian at Anderson, 6 p.m.

Soccer (Men)

Marietta at Anderson, noon

Soccer (Women)

Alma at Anderson, 2 p.m.

Volleyball

Anderson vs. St. Mary’s College at Galesburg, Ill., 11 a.m.

Anderson vs. Monmouth College at Galesburg, Ill., 3 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NCAA Football — Ohio State at Indiana, noon; Florida Atlantic at Ball State, 2 p.m.; New Mexico at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; TCU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.

MLB — Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 9:10 p.m.

USL — Bethlehem Steel at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

NFL — Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.

MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.

Monday

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you