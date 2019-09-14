HIGH SCHOOLS
Cross Country
Alexandria, Anderson Prep, Shenandoah at Randolph Southern Invite, 9 a.m.
Anderson, Daleville, Frankton, Pendleton Heights at Marion Invitational, 9 a.m.
Lapel at Maconaquah Invite, 9 a.m.
Liberty Christian at Blackford Invite, 10 a.m.
Golf
HHC Championships at Shelbyville, 9 a.m.
Grant Four at Arbor Trace, 1 p.m.
Lapel at Noblesville Invite, 1:30 p.m.
Madison County Volleyball Tournament
At Elwood
Anderson vs. Anderson Prep, 9 a.m.
Frankton vs. Liberty Christian, 10:15 a.m.
Madison-Grant vs. Anderson/APA, 10:15 a.m.
Alexandria vs. Lapel, 11:15 a.m.
Pendleton Heights vs. Elwood, 11:15 a.m.
Semifinals, 12:15 p.m.
Finals, 1:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Westfield Invite, 9 a.m.
Liberty Christian at Sheridan, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 3:30 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Arsenal Tech at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.
Tennis
Madison-Grant Invite, 9 a.m.
Anderson, Muncie Central at Richmond, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Daleville at Monroe Central Invite, 9 a.m.
Blue River Valley at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Football
Cincinnati Christian at Anderson, 6 p.m.
Soccer (Men)
Marietta at Anderson, noon
Soccer (Women)
Alma at Anderson, 2 p.m.
Volleyball
Anderson vs. St. Mary’s College at Galesburg, Ill., 11 a.m.
Anderson vs. Monmouth College at Galesburg, Ill., 3 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NCAA Football — Ohio State at Indiana, noon; Florida Atlantic at Ball State, 2 p.m.; New Mexico at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.; TCU at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.
MLB — Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 9:10 p.m.
USL — Bethlehem Steel at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
NFL — Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.
MLB — Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.
Monday
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
