HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Girls)

Tipton at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria, Eastbrook at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 5 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Frankton at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Lapel at Warren Central, 5 p.m.

Muncie Burris at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Shenandoah at Marion, 5:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Daleville at Union City, 7:30 p.m.

Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Tri, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

USL -- Sporting Kansas City II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 1, 2:15 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 5:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

WNBA -- New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Florida, 7 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

WNBA -- Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, 6 p.m.

