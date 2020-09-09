HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Tipton at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria, Eastbrook at Oak Hill, 5 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Greenfield-Central, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Frankton at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Lapel at Warren Central, 5 p.m.
Muncie Burris at Anderson, 5 p.m.
Shenandoah at Marion, 5:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Daleville at Union City, 7:30 p.m.
Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Tri, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh Pirates, 7:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
USL -- Sporting Kansas City II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 1, 2:15 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at St. Louis Cardinals, Game 2, 5:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
WNBA -- New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever at Bradenton, Florida, 7 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:10 p.m.; Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
WNBA -- Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, 6 p.m.
