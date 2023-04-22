LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Knightstown at Shenandoah, 10 a.m.

Blue River Valley at Frankton, 11 a.m.

Elwood at Hamilton Heights, 11 a.m.

Anderson at Connersville, noon

Golf (Boys)

Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel, Madison-Grant at Eastbrook Invitational, 8 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Noblesville Invitational, 11 a.m.

Softball

Liberty Christian Invitational, 10 a.m.

Northwestern at Madison-Grant, 11 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Carmel Invitational, 3 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Alexandria at Richmond Invitational, 9 a.m.

Argyll Invitational at Madison-Grant, 9 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Hamilton Heights, 11 a.m.

Track & Field (Boys/Girls)

Frankton at Guerin Catholic, 10 a.m.

Anderson Prep, Shenandoah at Eastern Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Pike Invitational, 11 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Anderson at Manchester (DH), noon

Golf (Women)

Anderson Spring Invitational, 10 a.m.

Lacrosse (Men)

Anderson at Earlham, 4 p.m.

Lacrosse (Women)

Anderson at Thomas More, 1 p.m.

Softball

Mount St. Joseph at Anderson (DH), 1 p.m.

Tennis (Men)

Anderson at Franklin, 11 a.m.

Track & Field (Men/Women)

MSJ Outdoor Invite at Cincinnati, noon

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL Playoffs – Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, Game 2, 7:15 p.m.

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 4:05 p.m.

MLB – Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, 4:05 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners, 9:40 p.m.

USL – Monterey Bay F.C. at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Memphis Redbirds, 3:05 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay Rays, 1:40 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m.

Monday

MLB – Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday

ECHL Playoffs – Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, Game 3, 7:05 p.m.

International League – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

MLB – Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

