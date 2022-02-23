LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Randolph Southern at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Western Michigan, 7 p.m.

Thursday

ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 10:30 a.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Clemson at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Reading Royals at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Maryland, 8 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL – Wichita Thunder at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Michigan State, noon; Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Northern Illinois at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m.

