HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Randolph Southern at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 7 p.m.; Syracuse at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Butler at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Western Michigan, 7 p.m.
Thursday
ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 10:30 a.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Maryland at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana State at Southern Illinois, 7 p.m.; Clemson at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Friday
ECHL – Reading Royals at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Oklahoma City Thunder at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Villanova at Butler, 7 p.m.; Indiana at Maryland, 8 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL – Wichita Thunder at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Michigan State, noon; Butler at Marquette, 1 p.m.; Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.; Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Northern Illinois at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.