HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Liberty Christian at Loogootee invite, 10 a.m.
Alexandria at Wes-Del, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Lapel, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Wapahani, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Blue River Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Wabash at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Anderson Prep at Hamilton, 1 p.m.
Kokomo at Anderson, 1:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 1:30 p.m.
Daleville at Alexandria, 2 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Football – Purdue at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Southern Cal, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men's Basketball -- Ball State vs. Missouri State at Nassau, Bahamas, noon
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ohio at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Purdue vs. Oklahoma State at Cancun, Mexico, 1:30 p.m.; Butler vs. Binghamton at Boca Raton, Florida, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame vs. Arizona State at Bimini, Bahamas, 3:15 p.m.; Ball State at BYU, 4 p.m.; Memphis vs. Indiana at Las Vegas, 8:45 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Kalamazoo Wings, 3 p.m.
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, 4 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Trinity Christian at Indiana State, 2 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
NFL – Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts, 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Chicago State at Indiana State, 6 p.m.