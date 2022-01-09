HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Minnesota at Indiana, noon
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Bradley at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan State, 2 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Ball State at Akron, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 8 p.m.; Purdue at Michigan, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Clemson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Eastern Michigan, 7 p.m.; Connecticut at Butler, 7 p.m.
