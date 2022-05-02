LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Yorktown, 5 p.m.

Anderson at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Eastern Hancock, 5:30 p.m.

New Castle at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Shenandoah at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.

Westfield at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 4 p.m.

Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Elwood at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.

Anderson at Yorktown, 5 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Anderson at Warren Central, 4:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 4:30 p.m.

Blackford at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Track & Field

Monroe Central, Seton Catholic at Daleville, 5 p.m.

Tipton at Elwood, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

MLB – Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m.

WNBA preseason – Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, 2 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 p.m.

