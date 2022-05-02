coming up
HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Alexandria at Yorktown, 5 p.m.
Anderson at Muncie Central, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Eastern Hancock, 5:30 p.m.
New Castle at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Richmond, 5:30 p.m.
Westfield at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Pendleton Heights at Anderson, 4 p.m.
Alexandria at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Lapel at Frankton, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Elwood at Tipton, 4:30 p.m.
Anderson at Yorktown, 5 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Anderson at Warren Central, 4:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Noblesville, 4:30 p.m.
Blackford at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Track & Field
Monroe Central, Seton Catholic at Daleville, 5 p.m.
Tipton at Elwood, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
MLB – Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at St. Louis Cardinals, 4:15 p.m.
WNBA preseason – Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings, 2 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Kansas City Royals, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Milwaukee Brewers, 1:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.
Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 11:05 p.m.