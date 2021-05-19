LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Anderson at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Frankton at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.

Tindley at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Alexandria at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Daleville at Northeastern, 5 p.m.

Delta at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Yorktown, 5 p.m.

Alexandria at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Park Tudor, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Fishers, 6 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Sectional 14 at New Castle

Shenandoah vs. Tri, 5 p.m.

Sectional 37 at Anderson

Anderson vs. Elwood, 5 p.m.

Lapel vs. Frankton, 5 p.m.

Sectional 40 at Marion

Mississinewa vs. Blackford, 5 p.m.

Marion vs. Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Sectional 42 at Mount Vernon

Greenfield-Central vs. New Palestine, 4:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Bluffton vs. Anderson at Lexington, Kentucky, 10:30 a.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

NBA Play-in -- Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.

Friday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Saturday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.

USL -- Sporting Kansas City II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video