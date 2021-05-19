HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Anderson at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Frankton at Shenandoah, 5:30 p.m.
Tindley at Anderson Prep, 5:30 p.m.
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Alexandria at Lapel, 4:30 p.m.
Wes-Del at Elwood, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Daleville at Northeastern, 5 p.m.
Delta at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Yorktown, 5 p.m.
Alexandria at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Park Tudor, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Fishers, 6 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Sectional 14 at New Castle
Shenandoah vs. Tri, 5 p.m.
Sectional 37 at Anderson
Anderson vs. Elwood, 5 p.m.
Lapel vs. Frankton, 5 p.m.
Sectional 40 at Marion
Mississinewa vs. Blackford, 5 p.m.
Marion vs. Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Sectional 42 at Mount Vernon
Greenfield-Central vs. New Palestine, 4:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Bluffton vs. Anderson at Lexington, Kentucky, 10:30 a.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 1:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB -- San Francisco Giants at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
NBA Play-in -- Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.
Friday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
Saturday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.
USL -- Sporting Kansas City II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
