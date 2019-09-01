HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD Today
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves, 5:10 p.m.
WNBA — Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx, 7 p.m.
International League — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6 p.m.
Monday
NCAA Football — Notre Dame at Louisville, 8 p.m.
MLB — Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies, 2:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.
International League — Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 1 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Seattle Mariners at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday
MLB — Philadelphia Phillies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Indians, 7:10 p.m.; San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
USL — New York Red Bulls II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.