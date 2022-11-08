LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Monroe Central at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

Delta at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Frankfort, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Heights at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

New Castle at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Wes-Del at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

DePauw at Anderson, 7 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday

NCAA Football – Ball State at Toledo, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Milwaukee at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Vermont at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA – Denver Nuggets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Chicago State at Butler, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Radford at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.; Bethune-Cookman at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Marshall at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Friday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Cincinnati Cyclones, 7:35 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Austin Peay at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – UMass-Lowell at Indiana, 7 p.m.

