HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Frankton vs. Blackhawk Christian at South Adams, 9:30 a.m.
Wes-Del vs. Elwood at Oak Hill, 10 a.m.
Elwood at Oak Hill, 12:30 p.m.
Arsenal Tech/Lafayette Jeff winner at Anderson, 2 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Shenandoah at Delta Invitational, 12:30 p.m.
Softball
Henry County tournament at Tri, 9 a.m.
Lady Panther Classic at Elwood, 11 a.m.
Anderson vs. Kokomo at Richmond, 12:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Henry County tourney at Tri, 10 a.m.
NCC Championships at West Lafayette Harrison, 10 a.m.
Track & Field
Delaware County Championships at Delta, 10 a.m.
PAAC Championships at Ball State, 10 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Tennis (Men)
Anderson vs. Hanover at Nicholasville, Kentucky, 3 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 1:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 7:15 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 7:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 11:35 a.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 4:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 3 p.m.
Monday
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 6:35 p.m.
WNBA – Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.