HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Frankton vs. Blackhawk Christian at South Adams, 9:30 a.m.

Wes-Del vs. Elwood at Oak Hill, 10 a.m.

Elwood at Oak Hill, 12:30 p.m.

Arsenal Tech/Lafayette Jeff winner at Anderson, 2 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Shenandoah at Delta Invitational, 12:30 p.m.

Softball

Henry County tournament at Tri, 9 a.m.

Lady Panther Classic at Elwood, 11 a.m.

Anderson vs. Kokomo at Richmond, 12:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Henry County tourney at Tri, 10 a.m.

NCC Championships at West Lafayette Harrison, 10 a.m.

Track & Field

Delaware County Championships at Delta, 10 a.m.

PAAC Championships at Ball State, 10 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Tennis (Men)

Anderson vs. Hanover at Nicholasville, Kentucky, 3 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 1, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Game 1, 1:05 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, Game 2, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 7:15 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, Game 2, 7:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox, 11:35 a.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants, 4:05 p.m.; Los Angeles Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Triple-A East – Louisville Bats at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

WNBA – Los Angeles Sparks at Indiana Fever, 3 p.m.

Monday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Baltimore Orioles at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cleveland Guardians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres, 9:40 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Charlotte Knights, 6:35 p.m.

WNBA – Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

