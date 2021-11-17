Anderson, IN (46016)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain during the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.