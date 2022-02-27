HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Baldwin-Wallace at Anderson, noon
Lacrosse (Men)
Heidelberg at Anderson, 2 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
NBA – Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 5 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Louisville at Notre Dame, noon; Georgetown at Butler, 2 p.m.; Wisconsin at Purdue, TBD
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Akron at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Florida State, 7 p.m.; Rutgers at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Ball State at Central Michigan, 7 p.m.
