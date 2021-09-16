LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Girls)

Anderson at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.

Soccer (Boys)

Knightstown at Anderson Prep, 5 p.m.

Marion at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

University at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Anderson at Connersville, 5:30 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Richmond at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Greenfield-Central, 5 p.m.

Blackford at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Taylor, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Alexandria at Lapel, 6 p.m.

Elwood at Frankton, 6 p.m.

Knightstown at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Blackford, 6 p.m.

Muncie Central at Daleville, 6 p.m.

International at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian at University, 7:30 p.m.

New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:05 p.m.

Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Friday

MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:15 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Cincinnati Bearcats at Indiana Hoosiers, noon; Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 2:30 p.m.; Ball State Cardinals at Wyoming Cowboys, 4 p.m.; Butler Bulldogs at Taylor Trojans, 7 p.m.; Indiana State Sycamores at Eastern Kentucky Colonels, 7 p.m.

Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

USL -- Louisville City FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, 2:35 p.m.

NFL -- Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 6 p.m.

