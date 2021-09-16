HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Anderson at Alexandria, 4:30 p.m.
Soccer (Boys)
Knightstown at Anderson Prep, 5 p.m.
Marion at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.
University at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Anderson at Connersville, 5:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Lapel at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Richmond at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Greenfield-Central, 5 p.m.
Blackford at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Taylor, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Alexandria at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Elwood at Frankton, 6 p.m.
Knightstown at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Blackford, 6 p.m.
Muncie Central at Daleville, 6 p.m.
International at Anderson Prep, 7 p.m.
Liberty Christian at University, 7:30 p.m.
New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:35 p.m.; Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies, 6:05 p.m.
Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
Friday
MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, 8:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 8:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds, 2:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, 7:05 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:15 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Cincinnati Bearcats at Indiana Hoosiers, noon; Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 2:30 p.m.; Ball State Cardinals at Wyoming Cowboys, 4 p.m.; Butler Bulldogs at Taylor Trojans, 7 p.m.; Indiana State Sycamores at Eastern Kentucky Colonels, 7 p.m.
Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.
USL -- Louisville City FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
MLB -- Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 2:10 p.m.; San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Texas Rangers, 2:35 p.m.
NFL -- Los Angeles Rams at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Triple-A East -- St. Paul Saints at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
WNBA -- Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 6 p.m.
