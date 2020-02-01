HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson at Lawrence Central, 7:30 p.m.
Bluffton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Daleville at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.
Frankton at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Clinton Central, 7:30 p.m.
Pike at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at International, 8 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Anderson Prep at International, 6 p.m.
Gymnastics
Lapel at Western Invitational, noon
Wrestling
Sectionals
Alexandria, Anderson, Frankton, Lapel, Pendleton Heights at Elwood, 9 a.m.
Daleville at Delta, 9 a.m.
Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 9 a.m.
Shenandoah at Tri, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Earlham at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Earlham at Anderson, 1 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
NBA -- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, noon; Indiana at Ohio State, noon; Ohio at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.
ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Monday
NBA -- Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Kent State, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
