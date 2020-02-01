LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Anderson at Lawrence Central, 7:30 p.m.

Bluffton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Daleville at Cambridge City Lincoln, 7:30 p.m.

Frankton at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Clinton Central, 7:30 p.m.

Pike at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at International, 8 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Anderson Prep at International, 6 p.m.

Gymnastics

Lapel at Western Invitational, noon

Wrestling

Sectionals

Alexandria, Anderson, Frankton, Lapel, Pendleton Heights at Elwood, 9 a.m.

Daleville at Delta, 9 a.m.

Madison-Grant at Oak Hill, 9 a.m.

Shenandoah at Tri, 9 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Earlham at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Earlham at Anderson, 1 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NBA -- New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, noon; Indiana at Ohio State, noon; Ohio at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Western Michigan at Ball State, 3:30 p.m.

ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Monday

NBA -- Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Kent State, 7 p.m.

ECHL -- Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you