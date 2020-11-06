HIGH SCHOOLS
Football
Sectional finals
Heritage Christian at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.
Lapel at Tipton, 7 p.m.
Madison-Grant at South Adams, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Elwood at Muncie Burris, 6 p.m.
Daleville at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
No events scheduled
Saturday
NCAA Football -- Michigan at Indiana, noon; Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
NFL -- Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.
Monday
No events scheduled
