HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Sectional finals

Heritage Christian at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

Lapel at Tipton, 7 p.m.

Madison-Grant at South Adams, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Elwood at Muncie Burris, 6 p.m.

Daleville at Blackford, 7:30 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

NCAA Football -- Michigan at Indiana, noon; Clemson at Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m.

NFL -- Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

