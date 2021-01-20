LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Anderson Prep at Smith Academy, 7 p.m.

Elwood at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Alexandria at Mississinewa, 6:30 p.m.

Traders Point at Anderson Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Blackford at Elwood, 7 p.m.

Anderson at Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Daleville at Lapel, 6 p.m.

Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Frankton, 6:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NBA -- Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m.; DePaul at Butler, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.; Michigan at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 6 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Eastern Michigan, noon; Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 4 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video