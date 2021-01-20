HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Anderson Prep at Smith Academy, 7 p.m.
Elwood at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Alexandria at Mississinewa, 6:30 p.m.
Traders Point at Anderson Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Blackford at Elwood, 7 p.m.
Anderson at Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Daleville at Lapel, 6 p.m.
Hagerstown at Shenandoah, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Frankton, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NBA -- Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m.; DePaul at Butler, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Ohio, 7 p.m.; Michigan at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Seton Hall at Butler, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Eastern Michigan, noon; Northern Iowa at Indiana State, 4 p.m.
