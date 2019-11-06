LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

NBA -- Washington Wizards at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- IUPUI at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Green Bay at Purdue, 7 p.m.; Notre Dame at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Thursday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Mount St. Mary’s at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Loyola (Md.) at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

ECHL -- Toledo Walleye at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Robert Morris at Notre Dame, noon; Portland State at Indiana, 2 p.m.; Ball State at Evansville, 7 p.m.; New Orleans at Butler, 7 p.m.; Texas at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Wagner at Butler, noon

NCAA Football — Purdue at Northwestern, noon; Notre Dame at Duke, 7:30 p.m.

USL Conference Final — Louisville City at Indy Eleven, 3 p.m.

ECHL — Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 6:05 p.m.

