HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Eastbrook at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Shenandoah at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Anderson at Tipton, 7:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Texas A&M Corpus Christi at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.; Northern Kentucky at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Indiana State at Northern Illinois, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Evansville at Butler, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday
NBA – Houston Rockets at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Butler at St. John’s, 6:30 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Southern Illinois at Indiana, 1 p.m.
Friday
No events scheduled
Saturday
NCAA Football – Ball State vs. Georgia State at Montgomery, Alabama, 2:30 p.m.
NFL – Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
