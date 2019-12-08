HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
NFL — Indianapolis Colts at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Kent State at Purdue, noon; Akron at Butler, 2 p.m.; Notre Dame at Connecticut, 4 p.m.
Monday
NBA — Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Detroit at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Butler at Baylor, 9 p.m.; Connecticut vs. Indiana at New York City, 9 p.m.
ECHL — Indy Fuel at Kansas City Mavericks, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — DePaul at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.; Indiana at Butler, 7 p.m.
