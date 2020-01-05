LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Purdue at Illinois, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Rutgers at Purdue, noon; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Monday

NBA — Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Illinois at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Buffalo at Ball State, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA — Miami Heat at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 7 p.m.; Northwestern at Indiana, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Ball State at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

