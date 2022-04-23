LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Shenandoah at Knightstown, 10 a.m.

Connersville at Anderson (DH), 11 a.m.

Hamilton Heights at Elwood (DH), 11 a.m.

Liberty Christian at Traders Point, 11 a.m.

Daleville at Franklin County (DH), noon

Yorktown at Madison-Grant (DH), 1 p.m.

Randolph Southern at Shenandoah, 2 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel, Madison-Grant at Eastbrook Invitational, 8 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Noblesville Invitational, 11 a.m.

Softball

Alexandria at Wapahani, 10 a.m.

Madison-Grant at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Pendleton Heights at Carmel Invitational, noon

Randolph Southern at Daleville, noon

Tennis (Girls)

Alexandria at Richmond Invitational, 9 a.m.

Argyll Invitational at Madison-Grant, 9 a.m.

Hamilton Heights at Pendleton Heights, 11 a.m.

Track & Field

Pendleton Heights at Southport Relays, 9 a.m.

Anderson Prep at Eastern Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

Track & Field (Boys)

Anderson at Muncie Central Relays, 10 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Anderson at Defiance (DH), noon

Golf

Anderson at Earlham Spring Invitational

Lacrosse (Men)

Earlham at Anderson, 1 p.m.

Softball

Anderson at Calvin (DH), 2 p.m.

Tennis (Men)

Rose-Hulman at Anderson, noon

Track & Field

Mike Becraft Invitational at Ada, Ohio, 11 a.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 4:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Triple-A East – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.

USL – Orange County SC at Indy Fuel, 5:30 p.m.

Monday

MLB – New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB – San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 7:38 p.m.

