HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Shenandoah at Knightstown, 10 a.m.
Connersville at Anderson (DH), 11 a.m.
Hamilton Heights at Elwood (DH), 11 a.m.
Liberty Christian at Traders Point, 11 a.m.
Daleville at Franklin County (DH), noon
Yorktown at Madison-Grant (DH), 1 p.m.
Randolph Southern at Shenandoah, 2 p.m.
Golf (Boys)
Alexandria, Elwood, Frankton, Lapel, Madison-Grant at Eastbrook Invitational, 8 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at Noblesville Invitational, 11 a.m.
Softball
Alexandria at Wapahani, 10 a.m.
Madison-Grant at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Pendleton Heights at Carmel Invitational, noon
Randolph Southern at Daleville, noon
Tennis (Girls)
Alexandria at Richmond Invitational, 9 a.m.
Argyll Invitational at Madison-Grant, 9 a.m.
Hamilton Heights at Pendleton Heights, 11 a.m.
Track & Field
Pendleton Heights at Southport Relays, 9 a.m.
Anderson Prep at Eastern Invitational, 10:30 a.m.
Track & Field (Boys)
Anderson at Muncie Central Relays, 10 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
Anderson at Defiance (DH), noon
Golf
Anderson at Earlham Spring Invitational
Lacrosse (Men)
Earlham at Anderson, 1 p.m.
Softball
Anderson at Calvin (DH), 2 p.m.
Tennis (Men)
Rose-Hulman at Anderson, noon
Track & Field
Mike Becraft Invitational at Ada, Ohio, 11 a.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
MLB – Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 4:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m.; Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Triple-A East – Columbus Clippers at Indianapolis Indians, 1:35 p.m.
USL – Orange County SC at Indy Fuel, 5:30 p.m.
Monday
MLB – New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB – San Diego Padres at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Iowa Cubs, 7:38 p.m.