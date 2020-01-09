HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Shenandoah at Knightstown (Henry County tourney), 8 p.m.
Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament
Semifinals at Lapel
Lapel vs. Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Anderson, 8 p.m.
Consolation at Frankton
Frankton vs. Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.
Elwood vs. Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.
Wrestling
Delaware County meet at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.
Madison-Grant at Marion, 6 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 6:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Michigan, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Boston College at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Akron, 9 p.m.; Butler at Providence, 9 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Villanova, 11:30 a.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ohio State at Indiana, noon; Louisville at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Purdue, noon
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Georgetown, 2 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 5 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
