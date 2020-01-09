LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Shenandoah at Knightstown (Henry County tourney), 8 p.m.

Madison County Girls Basketball Tournament

Semifinals at Lapel

Lapel vs. Pendleton Heights, 6 p.m.

Alexandria vs. Anderson, 8 p.m.

Consolation at Frankton

Frankton vs. Anderson Prep, 6 p.m.

Elwood vs. Liberty Christian, 8 p.m.

Wrestling

Delaware County meet at Wes-Del, 5 p.m.

Madison-Grant at Marion, 6 p.m.

Pendleton Heights at Mount Vernon, 6:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Michigan, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Boston College at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Friday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Akron, 9 p.m.; Butler at Providence, 9 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Villanova, 11:30 a.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ohio State at Indiana, noon; Louisville at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Eastern Michigan at Ball State, 1 p.m.

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Toledo Walleye, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Michigan State at Purdue, noon

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Butler at Georgetown, 2 p.m.; North Carolina State at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Indiana at Iowa, 5 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

