HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Alexandria at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Muncie Central at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.

Knightstown at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Shortridge, 5:30 p.m.

Golf (Boys)

Frankton at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Alexandria at Elwood, 5:30 p.m.

Daleville at Fort Wayne Canterbury, 5:30 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Anderson, 5:30 p.m.

Frankton at Madison-Grant, 5:30 p.m.

Lapel at Delta, 5:30 p.m.

New Palestine at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Elwood at Pendleton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Shenandoah, 4:30 p.m.

Lapel at Warren Central, 5 p.m.

New Castle at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Wabash at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys/Girls)

Madison-Grant at Tipton Invitational, 5 p.m.

Track & Field (Boys)

HHC Championship at Mount Vernon, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

Anderson vs. Rose-Hulman at Kokomo, 1:15 p.m.

Track & Field (Men)

Carius-Gregory Invitational at Joliet, Illinois, noon

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Saint Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.

MLB – New York Mets at Cincinnati Reds, 12:35 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.

Friday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Saint Paul Saints, 7:37 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 8:10 p.m.; Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Saint Paul Saints, 3:07 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, 4:10 p.m.; Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

USL – Indy Eleven at Sacramento Republic FC, 10 p.m.

WNBA Preseason – Dallas Wings at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.

Sunday

International League – Indianapolis Indians at Saint Paul Saints, 3:07 p.m.

MLB – Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins, 1:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m.; Houston Astros at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.

