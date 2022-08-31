LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Golf (Girls)

Yorktown at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.

Elwood at Hamilton Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Frankton at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Soccer (Girls)

Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Tennis (Boys)

Mount Vernon at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.

Eastern Hancock at Lapel, 5 p.m.

Frankton at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.

Tipton at Elwood, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Lapel at Tipton, 7 p.m.

Northfield at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Daleville, 7 p.m.

Shenandoah at Wes-Del, 7 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.

USL – Louisville City FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Thursday

MLB – Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

NCAA Football – North Alabama at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Ball State at Tennessee, 7 p.m.; Penn State at Purdue, 8 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.

Friday

MLB – Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.

NCAA Football – Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.

Saturday

MLB – Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

NCAA Football – St. Thomas (Florida) at Butler, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.

Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 7:05 p.m.

