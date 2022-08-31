HIGH SCHOOLS
Golf (Girls)
Yorktown at Daleville, 4:30 p.m.
Elwood at Hamilton Heights, 4:30 p.m.
Frankton at Madison-Grant, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Soccer (Girls)
Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.
Tennis (Boys)
Mount Vernon at Anderson, 4:30 p.m.
Eastern Hancock at Lapel, 5 p.m.
Frankton at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Mississinewa at Madison-Grant, 5 p.m.
Tipton at Elwood, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Lapel at Tipton, 7 p.m.
Northfield at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Daleville, 7 p.m.
Shenandoah at Wes-Del, 7 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Toronto Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.
USL – Louisville City FC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Thursday
MLB – Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
NCAA Football – North Alabama at Indiana State, 6 p.m.; Ball State at Tennessee, 7 p.m.; Penn State at Purdue, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.
Friday
MLB – Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
NCAA Football – Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday
MLB – Colorado Rockies at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.; Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.
NCAA Football – St. Thomas (Florida) at Butler, 1 p.m.; Notre Dame at Ohio State, 7:30 p.m.
Triple-A East – Indianapolis Indians at Louisville Bats, 7:05 p.m.