HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Madison-Grant at Alexandria, 7:30 p.m.
New Castle at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Pendleton Heights at Pike, 7:30 p.m.
Wapahani at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Yorktown at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Purdue at Minnesota, 5 p.m.; Ohio State at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Friday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Xavier at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Ball State at Akron, 2 p.m.; Minnesota at Purdue, 7:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Ball State at Western Michigan, 2 p.m.
Sunday
NBA -- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Bradley at Indiana State, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Notre Dame at Syracuse, 11 a.m.; Villanova at Butler, noon; Michigan State at Indiana, 4 p.m.
