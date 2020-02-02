LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

No events scheduled

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Sunday

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Monday

NBA — Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball — Indiana at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Kent State, 7 p.m.

ECHL — Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday

NBA — Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.; Villanova at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.

