HIGH SCHOOLS
No events scheduled
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Sunday
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.
Monday
NBA — Dallas Mavericks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball — Indiana at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Ball State at Kent State, 7 p.m.
ECHL — Cincinnati Cyclones at Indy Fuel, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday
NBA — Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.; Villanova at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.
