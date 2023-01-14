HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Boys)
Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 2:30 p.m.
Anderson Prep at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.
Elwood at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.
Hamilton Southeastern at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
Anderson Prep at Park Tudor, 10 a.m.
Lafayette Jeff at Anderson, 12:30 p.m.
Randolph Southern at Shenandoah, 1:30 p.m.
Frankton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
Rushville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Lapel at Franklin Central Invitational, 11 a.m.
Swimming & Diving
Elwood, Frankton, Lapel at Oak Hill Invitational, 8 a.m.
Anderson, Kokomo at Muncie Central, 10 a.m.
Wrestling
HHC Championships at New Castle, 8:30 a.m.
CIC Championships at Elwood, 9 a.m.
Daleville, Lapel, Shenandoah at Tri Super Duals, 9 a.m.
NCC Championships at Richmond, 9 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Basketball (Men)
Anderson at Transylvania, 4 p.m.
Basketball (Women)
Anderson at Transylvania, 2 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Transylvania at Anderson, 1 p.m.
Track & Field
Robert H. Johnson Invitational at Crawfordsville, noon
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NBA – Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 11 a.m.; Drake at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Creighton at Butler, 4 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 5 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Syracuse, 2 p.m.; Wisconsin at Indiana, 2 p.m.
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 2:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
Tuesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Creighton at Butler, 7 p.m.; Florida State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.