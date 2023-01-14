LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Boys)

Shelbyville at Pendleton Heights, 2:30 p.m.

Anderson Prep at Tri-Central, 7:30 p.m.

Elwood at Sheridan, 7:30 p.m.

Hamilton Southeastern at Anderson, 7:30 p.m.

Liberty Christian at Muncie Burris, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

Anderson Prep at Park Tudor, 10 a.m.

Lafayette Jeff at Anderson, 12:30 p.m.

Randolph Southern at Shenandoah, 1:30 p.m.

Frankton at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.

Rushville at Pendleton Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Lapel at Franklin Central Invitational, 11 a.m.

Swimming & Diving

Elwood, Frankton, Lapel at Oak Hill Invitational, 8 a.m.

Anderson, Kokomo at Muncie Central, 10 a.m.

Wrestling

HHC Championships at New Castle, 8:30 a.m.

CIC Championships at Elwood, 9 a.m.

Daleville, Lapel, Shenandoah at Tri Super Duals, 9 a.m.

NCC Championships at Richmond, 9 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Basketball (Men)

Anderson at Transylvania, 4 p.m.

Basketball (Women)

Anderson at Transylvania, 2 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Transylvania at Anderson, 1 p.m.

Track & Field

Robert H. Johnson Invitational at Crawfordsville, noon

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL – Kalamazoo Wings at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NBA – Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Wisconsin at Indiana, 1 p.m.; Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 2 p.m.; Purdue at Northwestern, 3 p.m.; Notre Dame at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, 11 a.m.; Drake at Indiana State, 1 p.m.; Creighton at Butler, 4 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL – Indy Fuel at Fort Wayne Komets, 5 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Indiana State at Missouri State, 3 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Notre Dame at Syracuse, 2 p.m.; Wisconsin at Indiana, 2 p.m.

Monday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks, 2:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Purdue at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Creighton at Butler, 7 p.m.; Florida State at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.; Western Michigan at Ball State, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video