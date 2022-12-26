HIGH SCHOOLS
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
Basketball (Boys)
Grant 4 at Mississinewa, 10 a.m.
Ritter, Sheridan, Southwestern at Alexandria Tiger Classic, 10 a.m.
Lapel at Northeastern tournament, 6 p.m.
Tri at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.
Basketball (Girls)
New Castle at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
North Decatur at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Monday
No events scheduled
Tuesday
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Monday
NBA – Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.
NFL – Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts. 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday
NBA – Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Wednesday
ECHL – Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Chicago State at Ball State, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Xavier, 1 p.m.
Thursday
NBA – Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Florida A&M at Purdue, 5 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Evansville at Indiana State, 8 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana at Michigan State, 3 p.m.; Missouri State at Indiana State, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 6 p.m.; Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.