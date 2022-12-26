LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Monday

No events scheduled

Tuesday

Basketball (Boys)

Grant 4 at Mississinewa, 10 a.m.

Ritter, Sheridan, Southwestern at Alexandria Tiger Classic, 10 a.m.

Lapel at Northeastern tournament, 6 p.m.

Tri at Anderson Prep, 7:30 p.m.

Basketball (Girls)

New Castle at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

North Decatur at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Monday

No events scheduled

Tuesday

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Monday

NBA – Indiana Pacers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.

NFL – Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts. 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday

NBA – Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers, 7:30 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Wednesday

ECHL – Kansas City Mavericks at Indy Fuel, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Chicago State at Ball State, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Butler at Xavier, 1 p.m.

Thursday

NBA – Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Florida A&M at Purdue, 5 p.m.; Providence at Butler, 6:30 p.m.; Evansville at Indiana State, 8 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball – Indiana at Michigan State, 3 p.m.; Missouri State at Indiana State, 4 p.m.; Notre Dame at Miami (Florida), 6 p.m.; Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video