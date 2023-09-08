LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Football

Anderson at Marion, 7 p.m.

Blackford at Madison-Grant, 7 p.m.

Eastbrook at Frankton, 7 p.m.

Elwood at Alexandria, 7 p.m.

Greenfield-Central at Pendleton Heights, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis Lutheran at Lapel, 7 p.m.

North Decatur at Shenandoah, 7 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Soccer (Men)

Wittenberg at Anderson, 5 p.m.

Golf (Women)

HCAC Preview at Sellersburg

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

NCAA Volleyball – Indiana State at Morehead State, 11 a.m.; Butler vs. Northern Kentucky at Morehead, Kentucky, 1 p.m.; Indiana vs. Valparaiso at Clarksville, Tennessee, 1 p.m.; Butler vs. Indiana State at Morehead, Kentucky, 4:30 p.m.; Ball State at Wright State, 5 p.m.; Indiana vs. Lindenwood at Clarksville, Tennessee, 5 p.m.; SMU at Purdue, 7 p.m.

MLB – Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:40 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.

NCAA Football – Indiana State at Indiana, 7 p.m.

WNBA – Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun, 7 p.m.

International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday

NCAA Volleyball – Ball State vs. Illinois-Chicago at Dayton, Ohio, 11 a.m.; Indiana State vs. Northern Kentucky at Morehead, Kentucky, 11 a.m.; Butler at Morehead State, 2 p.m.; Oklahoma at Notre Dame, 2 p.m.; Indiana at Austin Peay, 3:30 p.m.; Ball State at Dayton, 7 p.m.; Kentucky/Houston at Purdue, 7 p.m.

NCAA Football – Ball State at Georgia, noon; Purdue at Virginia Tech, noon; Notre Dame at North Carolina State, noon; Taylor at Butler, 1 p.m.

MLB – Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 6:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 6:40 p.m.

International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday

NFL – Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.

WNBA – Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.

MLB – Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds, 1:40 p.m.; Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

International League – Toledo Mud Hens at Indianapolis Indians, 3:05 p.m.

Monday

MLB – St. Louis Cardinals at Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Colorado Rockies, 8:40 p.m.

