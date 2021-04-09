LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Park Tudor at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.

Softball

Bethesda Christian at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Tennis (Girls)

Connersville at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.

Mississinewa at Anderson, 5 p.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

No events scheduled

LOOK AHEAD

Friday

MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Saturday

MLB -- Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.

NCAA Football -- Drake at Butler, noon

Sunday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:05 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video