HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Park Tudor at Lapel, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Bethesda Christian at Liberty Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Tennis (Girls)
Connersville at Shenandoah, 5 p.m.
Mississinewa at Anderson, 5 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Friday
MLB -- Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.
Saturday
MLB -- Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:10 p.m.
NCAA Football -- Drake at Butler, noon
Sunday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:05 p.m.; Kansas City Royals at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee Brewers, 7:40 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m.; Cleveland Indians at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at San Francisco Giants, 9:45 p.m.
