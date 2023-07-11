LOOK AHEAD
Wednesday
USL Championship – Charleston Battery at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
WNBA – New York Liberty at Indiana Fever, noon
Thursday
No events scheduled
Friday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.
MLB – Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves, 7:20 p.m.; Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m.
USL W League – San Francisco Glens SC at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Saturday
International League – Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 8:05 p.m.
MLB – Boston Red Sox at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 7:10 p.m.; Chicago White Sox at Atlanta Braves, 7:15 p.m.; Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.