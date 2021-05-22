HIGH SCHOOLS
Baseball
Henry County tourney at Shenandoah, 9 a.m.
Daleville at Union City, 10 a.m.
Huntington North at Anderson, 10 a.m.
Liberty Christian at Elwood, 10 a.m.
Wes-Del at Frankton, 10 a.m.
Golf (Boys)
Frankton, Lapel, Pendleton Heights, Shenandoah at Muncie Central Invitational, 10 a.m.
Softball
Elwood at Mount Vernon Invitational, 10 a.m.
Daleville at Union City (DH), 11 a.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
Baseball
HCAC tourney at Lexington, Kentucky, TBD
LOOK AHEAD
Saturday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.
USL -- Sporting Kansas City II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.
Sunday
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 6:05 p.m.
MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:08 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 3:05 p.m.
WNBA -- Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.
Monday
MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday
MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.
WNBA -- Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.
