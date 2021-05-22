LOGO19 Coming Up

HIGH SCHOOLS

Baseball

Henry County tourney at Shenandoah, 9 a.m.

Daleville at Union City, 10 a.m.

Huntington North at Anderson, 10 a.m.

Liberty Christian at Elwood, 10 a.m.

Wes-Del at Frankton, 10 a.m.

Golf (Boys)

Frankton, Lapel, Pendleton Heights, Shenandoah at Muncie Central Invitational, 10 a.m.

Softball

Elwood at Mount Vernon Invitational, 10 a.m.

Daleville at Union City (DH), 11 a.m.

ANDERSON UNIVERSITY

Baseball

HCAC tourney at Lexington, Kentucky, TBD

LOOK AHEAD

Saturday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 9:05 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 4:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:15 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 8:05 p.m.

USL -- Sporting Kansas City II at Indy Eleven, 7 p.m.

Sunday

ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Rapid City Rush, 6:05 p.m.

MLB -- Chicago White Sox at New York Yankees, 1:05 p.m.; Milwaukee Brewers at Cincinnati Reds, 1:10 p.m.; Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals, 7:08 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at St. Paul Saints, 3:05 p.m.

WNBA -- Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 1 p.m.

Monday

MLB -- St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday

MLB -- Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:35 p.m.; Cincinnati Reds at Washington Nationals, 7:05 p.m.; St. Louis Cardinals at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Triple-A East -- Indianapolis Indians at Omaha Storm Chasers, 7:35 p.m.

WNBA -- Washington Mystics at Indiana Fever, 7 p.m.

