HIGH SCHOOLS

Basketball (Girls)

Anderson Prep at Tri, 7:30 p.m.

Lapel at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.

Tipton at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming & Diving

Delta at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lapel at Hamilton Heights, 6 p.m.

Shenandoah at New Castle, 6 p.m.

LOOK AHEAD

Thursday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Purdue, 4 p.m.; Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.

Friday

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Drake, 6 p.m.

Saturday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Northern Illinois at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Creighton at Butler, 4 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Drake, 4 p.m.; Buffalo at Ball State, 5 p.m.

Sunday

NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.

NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Michigan State, noon; Penn State at Purdue, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.

NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Boston College at Notre Dame, noon; Butler at Seton Hall, 1 p.m.

