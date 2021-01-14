HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Anderson Prep at Tri, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Shenandoah, 7:30 p.m.
Tipton at Frankton, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Delta at Pendleton Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Lapel at Hamilton Heights, 6 p.m.
Shenandoah at New Castle, 6 p.m.
LOOK AHEAD
Thursday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Purdue, 4 p.m.; Wake Forest at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Drake, 6 p.m.
Saturday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Northern Illinois at Ball State, 1 p.m.; Boston College at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Creighton at Butler, 4 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana State at Drake, 4 p.m.; Buffalo at Ball State, 5 p.m.
Sunday
NBA -- Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Indiana at Michigan State, noon; Penn State at Purdue, 1 p.m.; Indiana State at Illinois State, 4 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Boston College at Notre Dame, noon; Butler at Seton Hall, 1 p.m.
