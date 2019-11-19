HIGH SCHOOLS
Basketball (Girls)
Anderson Prep at Traders Point, 6:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Muncie Central, 7:30 p.m.
Knightstown at Daleville, 7:30 p.m.
Lapel at Elwood, 7:30 p.m.
Marion at Madison-Grant, 7:30 p.m.
ANDERSON UNIVERSITY
No events scheduled
LOOK AHEAD
Tuesday
No events scheduled
Wednesday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Northern Kentucky at Ball State, 7 p.m.; Princeton at Indiana, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Xavier at Ball State, 11:30 a.m.; IUPUI at Butler, 7 p.m.; Toledo at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
ECHL -- Indy Fuel at Jacksonville Icemen, 7 p.m.
Thursday
NFL -- Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m.
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Toledo at Notre Dame, 8:30 p.m.
Friday
NCAA Men’s Basketball -- Morehead State at Butler, 7 p.m.
NCAA Women’s Basketball -- Indiana at Florida, 6 p.m.
ECHL -- Wheeling Nailers at Indy Fuel, 7:35 p.m.
